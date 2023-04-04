Littleton boys volleyball rallies to defeat Eaglecrest

Facing a 2-0 deficit, Littleton rallied to edge the Raptors in five sets (31-33, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-11) on Tuesday night.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Make it nine wins in a row for the Littleton Public Schools boys volleyball team.

Littleton, which is ranked No. 9 in this week's CHSAA rankings, met No. 8 Eaglecrest for a top-10 battle on Tuesday night.

The Raptors got out to a strong start, claiming the first two sets in the best-of-five match. But Littleton rallied with three consecutive set wins (31-33, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-11) to secure the victory.

Littleton improves to 9-1 overall, rattling off a nine-match win streak since dropping its season opener to No. 1 Discovery Canyon.

Eaglecrest falls to 8-5 overall on the season.

