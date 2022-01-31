Local skydiving teen 'lets it fly'

Arapahoe High School freshman Kiana Adamson is one of the best indoor skydivers in the nation.

LONE TREE, Colo. — Kiana Adamson lets it fly.

Adamson, who is currently a freshman at Arapahoe High School, is one of the best indoor skydivers in the nation.

"Pretty much nobody does it, so it's like one-in-a-million pretty much," Adamson said.

Adamson has trained for seven years, and is on a team with teammates from out of state, who just placed second at a national tournament. They will travel to Belgium in April for the World Championships.

The 15-year-old can't even drive yet, but she sure can fly!

