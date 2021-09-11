Local stars get excited for the season with the CHSAA 2021 winter media day

A number of the state's top winter sports athletes and teams gathered for the inaugural media day at Ball Arena.

DENVER — The top athletes and teams in the state are that much closer to their winter sports season! CHSAA held a special day at Ball Arena as the top teams with their leaders coming to share what's new with their program and how very excited they are.

Teams included in the video in order above are:

(0:00) Mead boys - the defending 4A state champions

(1:02) Wray girls - 2A state runner-up

(1:38) Limon girls - 2A defending state champions

(2:08) Lutheran boys - 3A defending state champions

(4:13) Platte Valley girls - 3A defending state champions

(4:48) Lutheran girls - 3A state runner-up

(5:17) Windsor girls - 4A state runner-up

(6:17) Mullen girls - 4A defending state champions

(7:00) ThunderRidge boys - 5A defending state champions

(7:52) Valor Christian girls - 5A defending state champions

(8:33) Regis Jesuit girls - 5A state runner-up

