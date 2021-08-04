Lutheran defeats Resurrection Christian in 3A volleyball showdown

PARKER, Colo. — The Lutheran girls volleyball team is off to the perfect start to the spring season.
But to keep it that way, the Lions, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA rankings, faced arguably their biggest threat yet Wednesday night when they hosted No. 5 Resurrection Christian.
Lutheran dropped only one set to the visiting Cougars, winning 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-11) to keep its undefeated record intact, improving to 6-0 overall.
It was the second consecutive defeat for Resurrection Christian, which dropped to 4-3 overall.
The Lions will look to keep things rolling on Thursday night at Kent Denver, while the Cougars will try to bounce back at home Thursday against Frontier Academy.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (4/6/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.