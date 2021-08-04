Lutheran defeats Resurrection Christian in 3A volleyball showdown

The No. 2-ranked Lions won 3-1 over the No. 5-ranked Cougars at home Wednesday night.

PARKER, Colo. — The Lutheran girls volleyball team is off to the perfect start to the spring season.

But to keep it that way, the Lions, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA rankings, faced arguably their biggest threat yet Wednesday night when they hosted No. 5 Resurrection Christian.

Lutheran dropped only one set to the visiting Cougars, winning 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-11) to keep its undefeated record intact, improving to 6-0 overall.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Resurrection Christian, which dropped to 4-3 overall.

The Lions will look to keep things rolling on Thursday night at Kent Denver, while the Cougars will try to bounce back at home Thursday against Frontier Academy.

