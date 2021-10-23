Lutheran claims 3A softball championship in dominant fashion

The Lions blew past University 13-2 in the Class 3A state title game.

AURORA, Colo. — Simply perfect.

The Lutheran softball team capped off an undefeated season with a state championship on Saturday, defeating University 13-2 in the Class 3A title game at Aurora Sports Park.

"It's special," junior Taylor Cramer said. "This is what we've been working for all season. So just seeing it pay off is really good."

University struck first with a pair of runs in the opening inning. From there, it was all Lutheran.

The Lions relied on starting pitcher Hailey Maestretti, who has been solid inside the pitching circle all season and crushed a monster home run in the championship game.

"I felt great (rounding the bases), felt so alive," she said. " I just knew this was our game."

