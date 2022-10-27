Lutheran's Hailey Maestretti wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

After throwing 17 strikeouts in the state championship, Scotty Gange surprised Hailey as the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week!

PARKER, Colo. — Hailey Maestretti was the most dominant player in the Colorado state championship tournament.

The high school junior pitched all four postseason games for the Lions, and allowed just two unearned runs.

In the championship game, against defending 4A champs Holy Family, Hailey threw 17 strikeouts and threw a complete game shutout as Lutheran secured their second straight title.

In the three seasons that the Lions have had a softball program they have lost in the state finals, won the 3A title and then the 4A championship.

Scotty Gange surprised the superstar (along with her softball team) in a class she was a teacher's assistant for as they interrupted her from grading papers to award her with the chain and interview this week's Colorado high school athlete of the week.

