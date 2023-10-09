Maestretti Magic: One last season for the Maestretti duo

Hailey Maestretti has been playing under her dad since the age of 5 and now she enters her senior season and last under her father/head coach

PARKER, Colo. — In its fourth year of existence, Lutheran softball is already a powerhouse.

“It's really culture driven,” head coach Glen Maestretti expressed.

The Lady Lions have made it to the state title game in all three of their seasons, with an overall record of 81-5.

On the heels of back-to-back state championship seasons under the only head coach in its history, Glen Maestretti, it's also been due in part to the starting pitcher and Glen's daughter, Hailey Maestretti.

"I've coached her since she was a little girl, probably five, six years old,” Coach Maestretti said.

She is also the reigning Gatorade player of the year, beginning her senior season.

“It was honestly like amazing to be able to win that," Hailey Maestretti said. "But I seriously could not have done it like without my team right behind me and without my catcher Malia”

Maestretti accounted for 17 strikeouts in the state championship shutout over Holy Family.

“That was her fourth game that weekend in the state tournament," Coach Maestretti said. "And for her to save her best for last was something special and I became a fan. It was almost video game-like.”

Coach Maestretti took a back seat as Maestretti's father took the front. A dynamic Hailey has gotten used to over the years.

"It's definitely interesting at times, you know," Maestretti said. "So I'm kind of used to it now, but it can get pretty interesting."

It all comes down to this final season. Maestretti’s senior year and her last under her father/coach.

"I'm sad, but I'm also ready to go off onto my own journey in college and see how that goes," Maestretti said. "But definitely it's going to be a different parting away from him."

By the end of the season, win or lose, one thing reigns true.

"If we don't come away state champions this year, I know she can leave that field and leave her cleats on the home plate knowing that she gave it everything and that she had a super successful career here."

Lutheran enters league play on Monday against Discovery Canyon.

