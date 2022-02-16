Niwot's Mary Codevilla named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week

Codevilla won her seventh career state title at the 4A swimming state championships last Friday.

NIWOT, Colo. — The 9NEWS "Swag Chain" is given to those who have stellar performances, and Mary Codevilla of Niwot certainly fits the bill.

Codevilla capped off her remarkable high school swimming career with her sixth and seventh state titles at the Class 4A championships last Friday. The senior left her mark on the Colorado swimming scene, leaving with two state records as she gets ready to head to Notre Dame in the fall.

"This is just crazy. I was not expecting this, so I'm in shock right now," Codevilla said to 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange, who surprised her in her AP English class on Wednesday morning.

"It was so much fun, and I think that's what the green tutu was for -- to remind me to have fun when I'm swimming and not take it too seriously."

