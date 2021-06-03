Mead, Roosevelt take control at 4A wrestling regional

The Mavericks and Roughriders are separated by just 0.5 points after Day 1.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Not even a full point separate Mead and Roosevelt from the team title after the first day of regional wrestling.

The Mavericks lead the team scores at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament, held at Loveland High School, with 105.5 points after Day 1 on Friday.

The Roughriders are extremely close behind with 105 -- setting up an exciting finish for Day 2 on Saturday. The hosts, Loveland, currently sit in third place with 84 points.

The first seven weight classes (106 pounds through 145) wrestled on Friday, while the second seven (152-285) will compete Saturday.

Friday's regional champions included: Calvin Mendez of Skyline (106); Kobi Johnson of Loveland (113); Jake Glade of Mead (120); Will Loecke of Roosevelt (126); Cody Thompson of Loveland (132); Ryan Vigil of Broomfield (138); and Clayton Robinson of Roosevelt (145).

