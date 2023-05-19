Mead captures 4A girls lacrosse state championship

The Mavericks defeated Castle View 13-5 in the Class 4A state championship game on Friday night.

DENVER — The season came full circle for the Mead girls lacrosse team.

Mead, the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket, was dominant against No. 1 Castle View in the state championship game at DU on Friday night -- winning 13-5 at Peter Barton Stadium.

It was a dose of revenge for the Mavericks, whose only loss to a Colorado opponent this year in their inaugural season was to the same Sabercats team in their season opener.

"So cool. It's the best ever," said sophomore midfielder Lucy Connors, who scored a game-high eight goals. "We've worked so hard all season and it's exciting to see it all come together."

Mead went 16-2 overall this spring, which included rattling off a 13-game win streak in route to the state title. Castle View finishes 17-2 as runner-up.

