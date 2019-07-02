MEAD — Six Mead High School student-athletes signed their Letters of Intent Wednesday to play sports next year in college. Several other seniors signed during the early signing period in December.

The six Mavericks will be attending the following schools in the fall:

-TJ Shehee (golf)- University of Northern Colorado

-Zach Tribbett (lacrosse)- CSU-Pueblo

-Brennan Dibella (football)- Fort Lewis College

-Preston Hall (football)- Fort Lewis College

-Riley Gilbert (soccer)- Northeast Community College

-Hope Borger (volleyball)- Dordt College

The athletes each spoke to the audience as well as their respective coaches. Athletic Director Chad Eisentrager led the program celebrating the achievements of the student-athletes.