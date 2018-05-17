In this day and age, it's not uncommon to find a high school student-athlete who does two, or even three sports. It is, however, a rarity when you find a teenager who juggles that many activities -- in the same semester.

Mead High School senior Sydney Postle says she sleeps -- but who could believe her? Between suiting up for the Mavericks' varsity soccer team, running for the varsity track and field team and competing in the rodeo circuit -- all this spring -- it's hard to believe she has time to catch her breath.

“You want to end everything on a good note, and giving 100 percent effort at everything you do while it’s all happening at the same time is challenging,” Postle said.

And yet, Postle has found immense success. A sweeper on the soccer team, Sydney helped lead the Mavs to their first playoff appearance since moving up to the 4A classification. Despite being knocked out by Wheat Ridge last week, Postle and her teammates help set a foundation for the future of the program.

This week, she will compete in the state track and field meet at Jeffco Stadium. Not only does she hope to make it to the finals of the open 200 meter dash, Sydney wants to help the Mavs reach the podium for the second consecutive year in the 800 Sprint Medley Relay.

To be this successful, Postle hasn't cut corners. She has been consistent in making both track and soccer practices in some capacity every day possible.

“My motivation is I don’t want to let my team down and I don’t want to let myself down," she said. "I know that my time is limited wherever I’m at because of my schedule, and so when I show up, I just give it 100 percent because that’s the only time I’ll be there.”

In addition to rodeos, Sydney is also the 2018 Boulder County Fair and Rodeo Queen. The year-round commitment means she serves as an ambassador for agriculture and the western way of life in Boulder County. She also makes appearances at various events such as business and chamber functions, youth and elderly outreach programs, and rodeos, fairs and parades regularly.

“I grew up on a ranch, and so 4H and livestock has always been a huge part of my life," she said.

With all of this on her plate, every day is packed, top to bottom.

"Depending on if I had a game or not the night before, I'll wake up earlier than I need to for school so that I have time to study and do any extra homework," Postle said. "Then I'll go to school, and the school day is busy because we have four classes a day here, but luckily with my last period off, I usually drive down to Fort Collins to take flight lessons because I’m learning to fly.”

I'm sorry, what was that? Sydney casually added this tidbit during our discussion -- as if every high schooler is this busy.

It turns out, Postle will be attending the University of Arizona in the fall on a full-ride Navy ROTC scholarship. She eventually wants to become a naval aviator – which is why she’s aiming to get her private pilot’s license by the end of summer break.

How Postle has managed to multiply herself this spring is a mystery. But Sydney’s passion and competitive spirit fuel her legs – running from practice to games, meets and to the barn -- and when you're this dedicated, who really needs sleep?

“Nothing that’s worth having comes easy. I think I learned that from a young age and I carried that with me on through high school," she said.

