Mead's Tavon Underwood wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

LONGMONT, Colo. — Congratulations to Mead's Tavon Underwood on winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain award as the Colorado high school athlete of the week!

Underwood won the 4A 800, 400 and 200 meter dash at the CHSAA state championships.

Tavon's time of 45.36 in the 400 is the fastest prep time in Colorado history and the quickest race run by any high school athlete in the country this season!

CONGRATS to the speedster Tavon Underwood of @MeadAthletics for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain 🥇🔥



We surprised him today with a secret mascot reveal in front of dozens of students 😂🥳 #9sports pic.twitter.com/gT56eHvgWe — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) May 23, 2023

