Meet Gunner Truby, the 'Cowboy of Conifer'

Truby is the quarterback of the Conifer High School football team, and can also throw the rope in the arena.

MORRISON, Colo. — Conifer quarterback Gunner Truby turns heads.

Like...actually.

The 18-year-old is not only the starting quarterback and linebacker on the football field, but he's also a top-ranked roper in the state of Colorado.

The Truby family moved here from Amarillo, Texas about six years ago. Roping has been in the family for generations. Everyone in the family ropes. Gunner's little brother Jet is his team roping partner and their father Toby was a high school national champion when he was 18.

This summer Gunner won 2nd place honors in the Little Britches Youth Association (LBYA) rodeo circuit, a statewide competition.

He's a stud.

Although sometimes his Conifer teammates don't quite understand his passion off the field.

"I'm like hey do you want to see me rope and they're like 'what the heck does roping mean?'"

It's fun to watch and Gunner has a blast on horseback. Something he's very proud of.

"I think that's what is so special about it is I can come out here and do something that nobody else in Conifer does. So I think that's pretty cool."

It is.

9NEWS's Scotty Gange, Quentin Sickafoose and Tom Cole worked on this project together on the grounds of the Piotrowski family where the Truby's practice team roping.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.