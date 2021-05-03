Merino rallies to win 1A girls volleyball state championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The odds were slim to none.
Merino was facing a 0-2 deficit to the defending champions in the Class 1A girls volleyball state title match -- but the Rams didn't care about the odds.
With their backs against the wall, they rallied for a 3-2 (15-25, 16-25, 25-11, 25-18, 15-9) victory over Fleming to claim the 1A state title at the Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday night.
"I feel like we don't get our name out a lot," Amanda Thorpe told 9NEWS after the match. "So to be a state champion, it just feels so good to be a part of it."
The 2021 championship adds to a storied history for Merino girls volleyball, their 11th in program history. The Rams, however, hadn't brought home a championship since 2001.
Merino finishes the season with a 17-2 overall record, which includes rattling off a 17-match winning streak after dropping its first two matches to begin their campaign.
The Rams, who were the No. 3 seed in the playoff bracket, defeated No. 6 Briggsdale and No. 7 Sangre de Cristo to advance to the title match.
Fleming, which was in search of its eighth state title, finishes 2021 at 15-3 overall.
