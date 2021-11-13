Merino repeats as 1A volleyball state champions

The Rams beat the Wildcats in four sets in a rematch of the spring state championship.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — They did it again.

The Merino girls volleyball team won the 1A state championship on Saturday night at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, their second title in a matter of months after winning the 2021 spring title.

The No. 4 Rams faced No. 2 Fleming in a rematch of the last championship match, and once again Merino came out on top. The Rams won this one 25-21, 25-9, 18-25, 25-18.

"Everything is just rushing through me," Merino senior Taysa Conger told 9NEWS after the match. "And that last point I fell to the ground and was screaming I was so excited. I can't believe it."

