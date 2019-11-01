BROOMFIELD — It’s difficult to give out the game ball when two players are equally deserving.

Such was the case Thursday night in the Holy Family boys basketball team’s 75-52 win over Erie at home.

Senior guards Kyle Helbig and Tanner Baird both reached the same impressive milestone on the same night, just minutes apart from one another – eclipsing 1,000 career points in the fourth quarter.

“We knew exactly how many we needed tonight,” Baird said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to get it because it was kind of a lot of points for both of us. As the game went on, it got more high scoring – it happened.”

Helbig added: “It was a lot of fun … fun thing to do.”

The win improved Holy Family, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, to 9-2 overall on the season and 4-0 in Tri-Valley League play.

As for the game ball?

“Tanner gets it,” said Helbig, a CSU football commit. “He’s a basketball player.”

Baird led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. Helbig scored 19, while Adam Jolly added 16.

Erie falls to 6-4, 2-1 TVL and was led by Kevin Loy’s team-high 20 points in the defeat.

See the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.