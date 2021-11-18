Northfield's Moises Inda named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week

Inda, a senior forward on the boys soccer team, scored the lone goal in a 1-0 Northfield win over Mullen to claim the 4A state title.

DENVER — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" likes hanging out with winners.

And we found another.

Moises Inda of Northfield boys soccer was named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning him the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Inda, a senior forward for the Nighthawks, scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Mullen to claim the 4A state title last Friday night. Inda found the back of the net in the 17th minute of the game on a free-kick.

The championship capped off Northfield's undefeated run, finishing a perfect 20-0 on the season. The Nighthawks outscored their opponents 89-10 this fall.

9Preps reporter Scotty Gange surprised Inda on Wednesday during his yearbook class and the entire team joined to celebrate the accomplishment.

"All of them are very special, without them, I couldn't have done it," Inda told Gange about his teammates.

