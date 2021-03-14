Monarch's Vince Cornella makes history at 5A wrestling, Pomona wins another team title

Cornella is just the 29th four-time state wrestling champion in Colorado history. The Panthers took home the team title for the third-straight year.

PUEBLO, Colo. — History is always fun.

History in a year with all kinds of question during a global pandemic feels extra special.

Monarch's Vince Cornella joined an elite club on Saturday night at the 5A wrestling state championships in Pueblo, becoming just the 29th four-time champ in Colorado wrestling history.

Cornella pinned Ponderosa's Aidan Lenz in the second-period of their match to take home yet another state crown.

While the Southwest Motors Event Center didn't have quite the same feel of Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena), it was an accomplishment so few have been able to achieve in a high school wrestling career.

HISTORY 🥇🥇🥇🥇@CornellaVince of @mohi_athletics joins the elite club of Colorado high school wrestlers to win 4 state championships! 👏 #9sports #copreps pic.twitter.com/raj07vCJeA — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) March 14, 2021

On the team side of things, powerhouse Pomona did it again, winning their third-straight team title due to a plethora of dominant performances.

Four different members of the Panthers took home titles on the evening with Jakob Romero (120 pounds), Elijah Olguin (126 pounds), Daniel Cardenas (145 pounds) and Franklin Cruz (220 pounds) all emerging victorious. Pomona finished with 180 team points.

Ponderosa finished second with 159 points and Monarch came in third with 65 points.

Several other 5A wrestlers joined Cornella as multiple-time state champions, including Regis Jesuit's Antonio Segura (152 pounds), Pomona's Cruz (220 pounds) and Brighton's Kenny Sailas (113 pounds), who all won their third titles.

Columbine's Zach Schrader (heavyweight) and Jack Forbes (195 pounds) both won their second titles.