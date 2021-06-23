Mountain Vista boys lacrosse tops Valor Christian in OT thriller to claim 5A state title

The Golden Eagles won their third straight playoff game in overtime and this one earned them a state championship.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — What a game.

Colorado high school lacrosse fans were in for a treat on Tuesday night as No. 2 Valor Christian and No. 4 Mountain Vista battled it out in the boys 5A state championship.

In the end it was the Golden Eagles of Vista topping the Eagles of Valor 10-9 in an overtime thriller. Dillon Pless played hero for Mountain Vista, scoring fewer than one minute into OT to claim the trophy.

Pless said the atmosphere at Englewood High School really helped make the night, with packed bleachers throughout the stadium.

"I don't think I've ever seen this many fans at a high school lacrosse game in my whole life. Shoutout to all of them for coming. It's just that never happens, I can't even describe it," Pless told 9NEWS after the game.

It was a close contest throughout, tied 0-0 after the first quarter and 3-3 at halftime. Mountain Vista opened up a three goal lead in the second half before Valor stormed back to force overtime.

But not to worry, the Golden Eagles won their quarterfinal and semifinal games in OT and did the same to claim their first-ever lacrosse state championship on Tuesday evening.

