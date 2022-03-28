Mountain Vista boys lacrosse stays undefeated with win over Mountain Range

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Mountain Vista's title defense is off to an impressive start.
The reigning Class 5A boys lacrosse champions, No. 1 Mountain Vista is off to an undefeated start to its 2022 season. That continued on Monday night at Halftime Help Stadium as the Golden Eagles cruised past Mountain Range with a 20-4 victory.
The win improves Mountain Vista to 5-0 overall on the early season.
The Golden Eagles will look to keep their perfect record intact when they host Fairview (1-1) on Wednesday night.
Mountain Range (3-2) will look to bounce back when the Mustangs begin 5A League #2 play after spring break.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
