Mountain Vista boys lacrosse stays undefeated with win over Mountain Range

The No. 1 ranked Golden Eagles improved to 5-0 on the season by defeating the Mustangs.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Mountain Vista's title defense is off to an impressive start.

The reigning Class 5A boys lacrosse champions, No. 1 Mountain Vista is off to an undefeated start to its 2022 season. That continued on Monday night at Halftime Help Stadium as the Golden Eagles cruised past Mountain Range with a 20-4 victory.

The win improves Mountain Vista to 5-0 overall on the early season.

The Golden Eagles will look to keep their perfect record intact when they host Fairview (1-1) on Wednesday night.

Mountain Range (3-2) will look to bounce back when the Mustangs begin 5A League #2 play after spring break.

