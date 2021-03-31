No. 2 Mountain Vista volleyball beats No. 1 Chaparral in huge showdown

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — It was an early season treat on Tuesday night as 5A No. 2 Mountain Vista volleyball hosted No. 1 Chaparral.
The Golden Eagles walked away with bragging rights... for now.
Mountain Vista took down the Wolverines two sets to zero, winning by scores of 25-15 and 25-17. Some matches this season are best of three, not best of five, due to COVID-19 protocols.
The two will almost assuredly see each other again down the road before a state champion is crowned, but for now the Golden Eagles look like Colorado's best team, having not yet dropped a set on their way to an 8-0 record.
Chaparral fell to 4-1 on the young season.
>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
