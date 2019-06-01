The Mountain Vista Golden Eagles improved to 10-0 on the season, after defeating Greeley West 64-45 at home Saturday night.

Vista, who is currently ranked second in the 5A classification, was led by junior Rhys Pulling (17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) and senior Ben Grusing (14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists) in their team's victory.

Greeley West entered the game with an 8-2 record, and kept the game tight through two quarters, behind Andre Sepeda who led his team with 12 points. But the Spartans were no match for the Golden Eagles, with their defense allowing 26 points in the third quarter.

Mountain Vista will play Highlands Ranch (9-3) this coming Friday, while Greeley West drops to 8-3 on the year, and will face Rocky Mountain on Tuesday.

Watch the video for extended highlights from this boys' basketball game.