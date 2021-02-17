Mullen hockey stays perfect, blasts Liberty 9-3

The Mustangs improved to 3-0 on the season with the big win on Tuesday afternoon against the Lancers.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Mullen hockey is No. 5 in CHSAA's current Class 4A rankings.

The Mustangs made a case on Monday afternoon they should be even higher than that.

Playing No. 12 Liberty at Edge Ice Arena in Littleton, Mullen lit up the scoreboard with nine goals, rolling to an easy 9-3 win. The Mustangs are now 3-0 on the season while Liberty fell to 1-3.

Up next for Mullen is a huge game against (also undefeated) Kent Denver on Thursday, with the Sun Devils currently sitting No. 4 in the 4A hockey poll.

Liberty will look to regroup on Friday night against Palmer.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

