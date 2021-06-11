Mullen shuts outs Cheyenne Mountain in 4A soccer playoffs

The Mustangs blanked the Red-Tailed Hawks 4-0 Saturday to advance to the Class 4A semifinals.

DENVER — Mullen's impressive boys soccer season has been extended.

The Mustangs, who are the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket, shut out No. 7 Cheyenne Mountain 4-0 at home on Saturday afternoon -- punching their ticket to the state semifinals in dominant fashion.

Mullen put past two goals in each half and shut down every threat the Red-Tailed Hawks could put together.

With the win, the Mustangs improve to 16-1-1 overall this season. Their only loss was a 1-0 defeat to Grandview and their tie was a scoreless draw (4OT) against Cherokee Trail -- both 5A teams.

Mullen will play the winner of No. 3 The Classical Academy and No. 6 Battle Mountain in the 4A semifinals on Wednesday at Legacy Stadium.

Cheyenne Mountain's season comes to an end with an 11-6-1 overall record.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.