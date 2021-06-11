Mullen shuts outs Cheyenne Mountain in 4A soccer playoffs

DENVER — Mullen's impressive boys soccer season has been extended.
The Mustangs, who are the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket, shut out No. 7 Cheyenne Mountain 4-0 at home on Saturday afternoon -- punching their ticket to the state semifinals in dominant fashion.
Mullen put past two goals in each half and shut down every threat the Red-Tailed Hawks could put together.
With the win, the Mustangs improve to 16-1-1 overall this season. Their only loss was a 1-0 defeat to Grandview and their tie was a scoreless draw (4OT) against Cherokee Trail -- both 5A teams.
Mullen will play the winner of No. 3 The Classical Academy and No. 6 Battle Mountain in the 4A semifinals on Wednesday at Legacy Stadium.
Cheyenne Mountain's season comes to an end with an 11-6-1 overall record.
