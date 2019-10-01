AURORA, Colo. — Mullen emerged victorious twice Wednesday night, after the boys' and girls' basketball teams defeated Cherokee Trail in a double-header.

The girls' team was led by sophomore Megan Pohs, who finished with a game high 17 points for the Mustangs. Senior Iliana Perez was also in the double digits with 13 points.

Mullen found itself trailing 20-25 at halftime, but the Mustangs used a strong third quarter to fight their way ahead, outscoring their opponents 19-8. The two teams battled it out in the fourth, with each scoring 21 points. In the end, the Cougars could not catch the 'Stangs, with Mullen getting the 60-54 victory.

The Mustangs, who are currently ranked sixth in the 4A classification, improved to 7-5 on the season, and will face Eaglecrest on Saturday. The Cougars dropped to 7-4, and will play Overland this weekend.

The boys' action followed and resulted in the same outcome. Despite Mullen carrying much of the first quarter action, the Cougars fought back, and took their first lead of the game midway through the second. Cherokee Trail held a 30-29 lead at halftime behind junior Issac Tesfaye, who had a team-high 17 points.

Like the girls' game, Mullen put up an impressive third quarter, outscoring their opponent 24-19. In the end, the Mustangs were able to hold on for the 66-60 win.

Mullen boys' basketball improves to 9-2 this winter, while Eaglecrest drops to 5-7.

Watch the video posted above to see extended highlights from the Mullen vs. Cherokee Trail double-header.