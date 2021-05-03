Alina Antillon aiming for girls wrestling three-peat

The Mullen High School junior is already a back-to-back state champion.

DENVER — Who says wrestling is only for the boys?

Alina Antillon fell in love with the sport after spending time at her brother's practices. Now, the Mullen High School junior is one of -- if not -- the best female wrestlers in Colorado.

"No boy wants to lose to a girl," Antillon said with a laugh.

She's already a back-to-back state champion. And currently ranked No. 1 in the 136-pound weight class, she's looking to make it three-straight titles at the state championships next weekend.

But she won't stop there.

"Just being able to continue to build a legacy and hopefully become Mullen's first four-time state champion," she said.

Her talent is something Mullen coach John Howes knows is special.

"I know she's not the first girl who's ever wrestled here at Mullen, but she's definitely the first girl that's made her presence known."

