Naomi Clark's hat trick rallies Grandview to a 5A state championship victory

Wolves win behind huge 2nd half

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Championship games are where legends are made, and Naomi Clark, the junior from Grandview, certainly had a performance to remember.

Clark scored three goals in the 2nd half of their finals match-up against the defending champion Broomfield Eagles to win state with a final score of 3-1.

A cool note: The Grandview boys soccer team also won the 5A state championship this school year, also winning the final game by a score of 3-1.

Clark and the Wolves are state champions with an all-time performance by the junior.

Broomfield ends their season with an incredible 16-3 record, senior Maddie Brady showcased her great skill and remarkable speed in the first half with a goal, showcasing herself yet again as one of the best girls soccer players Colorado has seen in the past several years.

