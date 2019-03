The No. 1 team in the 5A boys basketball state playoffs is still alive after the Chaparral Wolverines defeated the No. 24 Cherry Creek Bruins at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday night.

Back-and-forth the two teams battled for the lead throughout four quarters of play. The Bruins didn't make it easy on the Wolverines, keeping the game close and only trailing by two at half, 31-29.

Chaparral senior Bryce Matthews would put up 20 points, while Cherry Creek sophomore Julian Hammond III scored 21 points as the two leading scores in the game.

With Matthews' help, the Wolverines held stead fast to their lead in the fourth and eventually Chaparral sealed the win 67-62 to advance.