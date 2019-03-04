It's rare the two top ranked teams meet in the regular season, but the No. 1 Grandview Wolves and No. 2 Arapahoe Warriors took the pitch on Tuesday evening at LPS Stadium for a showing between Colorado's best.

After a scoreless first half, the Wolves netted the first goal of the game off a free kick.



Wolves' senior Kacy Johnston hit one hard from the top of the box that sailed into the back of the net for the lead with a little more than 10 minutes into the second half.

Grandview would net another soon after, Johnston making plays to teammates this time beat a defender to the ball worked it toward the net before connecting with Shalom Prince for the 2-0 lead in front.



The Warriors would finally get on the board at the 19:50 minute mark after Reagan Bridges fought hard in front to bury Summer Mock's corner kick. Bridges goal brought life to the team spurring more energy that eventually lead to a chance minutes later.

The Wolves now up 2-1, Warriors were given a big opportunity late in the final frame when Grandview was called for a handball inside the box off a Warriors shot.



Mock took the kick for the Warriors and succeeded. Her game-tying goal sent the two teams into overtime where neither team could earn the win ending the game in a 2-2 tie.

Grandview face another top team, the No. 4 Cherry Creek Bruins on Thursday, while Arapahoe faces a struggling Smoky Hill the same day.