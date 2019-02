The beginning minutes of the game were an indicator of what was to come in the Sweet 16 match-up between the No. 1 seeded Highlands Ranch Falcons and the No. 17 Dakota Ridge Eagles.

Off the tip-off and through the first quarter the Falcons scored an unanswered 19 points on the Eagles. Dakota Ridge scored their first basket at the 7:23 mark into the second quarter.

The Eagles couldn't find a way to get inside and their outside shots were off their mark, while the Falcons stretched the court for the first quarter getting quick baskets on the run.

After four quarters of play, Highlands Ranch downed their opponent 72-25 to advance to the Great 8.

The Falcons will now face the No. 9 seeded Broomfield Eagles after their 60-55 victory over the No. 8 Windsor Wizards.