There was a big match-up in the early games of the 2019 5A boys lacrosse season Tuesday. The No. 3 Cherry Creek Bruins utilized a big second half to pull away from the No. 8 Denver East Angels in their second game of the season for a big win.

The East Angels tallied the first goal of the game followed by three goals in an overall low-scoring first half of play that displayed more defense between the two than offense.

After the first half, Cherry Creek lead East 3-1.



In the second, the Bruins tallied five more goals before heading into the final quarter of play leading 8-1. After all four quarters of play, Creek had only allowed the Angels two goals, a testament to their shutdown defense.

Cherry Creek is now 2-0 after beating out the storm with a 13-2 win over Denver East on Tuesday evening.