No. 3 D'Evelyn wins regular season finale over No. 6 Conifer

D'Evelyn took down 4A JeffCo league opponent Conifer 11-4 on Tuesday night to cap off a 15-1, 7-1 regular season record.

CONIFER, Colo. — D'Evelyn knocked in four runs in the opening frame and never looked back.

The No. 3 Jaguars stretched their lead to 10-0 through the first four innings over the No. 6 Conifer Lobos, thanks to great pitching from junior Avery Garbarek. She recorded the 11-4 victory.

"It felt really good because that's just my job and I just wanted to get it done," she said. "I did my job as a pitcher and I did my job as a hitter. As a hitter, I can rely on my outfield and infield if they get hits. I can rely on them to make plays."

Garbarek recorded 11 strikeouts on the game, but also went 2-4 at the plate with 3 RBI, including a two-run home run in the 4th inning.

Her elder sister, Aubrey Garbarek, is a senior on the team and is also her catcher. Avery said she keeps Aubrey front and center in her goals.

"I want to win for her because it's the last year we get to play together so I really want to win for her. She's my best friend and we just work so well together. Even when we get mad at each other, we just laugh it off and it's just easy to communicate with her because we can just read each other's body language."

D'Evelyn sits atop the leaderboard with one loss on the season, but so does Wheat Ridge and Bear Creek. It's scoreboard watching for the Jaguars to see if the league title will go home with them for the first time in school history. Either way, Avery Garbarek says they're just happy to know they'll be playing for at state next week.