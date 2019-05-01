Back on the ice after a short holiday break, the No. 3 ranked Valor Christian Eagles and No. 6 ranked Dakota Ridge Eagles hit the ice and attempted to shake off the rust.

A few minutes into the first period Valor managed to score an even-strength goal in the slot for the early 1-0 lead. Following a few unproductive power play chances for Valor, the two teams headed to the locker room Valor Christian up 1-0.

They would strike again in the second period after junior Merrick Stein would net a short-handed 3-on-5 goal to lengthen the lead 2-0.



However, Valor Christian didn't open up their offense till the third period. They scored four more goals before the final buzzer sounded to take their 5th win of the season.