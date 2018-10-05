First round of the 5A boys lacrosse playoffs, the No. 4 Columbine Rebels came out blazing against the No. 13 Heritage Eagles for eventual 10-4 victory.

Four unanswered goals populated the scoreboard for the Rebels in the first half before the Eagles managed to net a goal with a little less than two minutes to go in the half.

After short intermission, Columbine jumped right back into their offensive frenzy scoring three more to make the score 7-1.

Heritage would find the back of the net a few more times before the final buzzer, but it would be the Rebels that advance to the second round of playoffs after a 10-4 win.

Columbine will face No. 5 Cherry Creek after their 14-2 win over Lewis-Palmer.

When the two met during the regular season, Cherry Creek hung on to an 11-9 victory after a late comeback effort by the Rebels.

© 2018 KUSA