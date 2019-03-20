It's early in the season but we already saw a top-five match-up between the No. 2 Denver East Angels and the No. 4 Regis Jesuit Raiders.

The two teams exchanged goals through the first half of play; however, the Raiders first nine goals came from slick passing in front, finding a runner across the middle for shots in the slot.



Regis wouldn't net their first penalty shot goal until their 10th goal in the second half, whereas majority of East's goals came off penalty shots.

After an impressive offensive showing, the Raiders defeated the Angels 14-9 in their second game of the season for a 2-0 record early.