The Horizon Hawks improved to 9-2 on the season, after defeating No. 10 ranked Broomfield Friday night.

Horizon, who is currently ranked sixth in the 5A classification, defeated the Eagles 46-37 behind the play of seniors Caleese Ramirez and Alyssa Jimenez, who each scored 13 points in their team's win. Freshman Audra Vine was also in the double-digits for the Hawks with 10 points.

The action in the first half was very back-and-fourth, with Broomfield taking a two point lead after two quarters. Horizon stepped it up defensively, holding the Eagles to just 12 points total in the second half, while also putting up 23 points offensively.

Senior Steph Peterson led Broomfield with a team-high 11 points and seven rebounds.

Horizon fell to No. 2 ranked Highlands Ranch on Saturday. They will travel to play Fairview on Tuesday. Broomfield will play Rocky Mountain in Fort Collins this Friday, January 11.

Watch the video for extended highlights from this girls' basketball game.