The No. 6 Smoky Hill Buffaloes' Kenny Foster had a big game, hitting a last second big shot for the 71-70 win against the No. 4 Overland Trailblazers on Wednesday night.

The two ranked teams hit the court evenly matched. At the half the Buffaloes only held a slight edge over the Trailblazers 39-38.



Back-and-forth down the court, Overland eventually took the lead late in the third quarter after some big buckets from senior Jalon'e Rice and junior Graham Ike.

Only three minutes in the game, Overland lead Smoky Hill 67-60, the biggest lead of the game.



Smoky came storming back in a late game rally and even drew a crucial foul giving Buffaloes' Foster the opportunity to tie the game 69-69 on a pair of free throws, and he did with only 23.4 seconds remaining.



Overland junior Hezekiah Swanson drew a last second foul that took him out of the game, while teammate Kaleb Chaney hit one of two free throws for the 70-69 lead with 5.4 seconds on the clock.



After a Smoky Hill timeout and an inbound pass to Foster, the senior guard threw up a shot and drained it.

The Smoky Hill Buffaloes defeated the No. 4 ranked Overland Trailblazers at home 71-70.







