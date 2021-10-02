No. 7 Cherry Creek hockey tops No. 10 Heritage, 3-1

The Bruins moved to 3-1 on the season while the Eagles fell to 2-2.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Both the Cherry Creek hockey team and Heritage have dreams of a special season.

And with each in the top-10 of the CHSAA rankings entering Tuesday afternoon's contest at Family Sports Center, it's reasonable to think either could make a run at a state title.

This day, though, belonged to No. 7 Cherry Creek as they netted three goals and played solid on defense to earn a 3-1 victory over No. 10 Heritage.

Next up for the Bruins is eight days off before a showdown with No. 6 Denver East while the Eagles will take on Dakota Ridge this Friday night.