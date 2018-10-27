ARVADA — The Ralston Valley Mustangs are peaking at the right time.

On Friday night, Ralston secured a first round bye in the playoffs with a big 38-26 win over the defending state champion, Pomona High School.

The No. 8 ranked Mustangs jumped on the Panthers early, and took a large lead going into halftime. Chase Wilson ended the first half with an 88-yard touchdown run to put Ralston Valley up 28-6.

Pomona -- showing why it's the state's defending champion -- made it interesting in the second half, eventually closing the deficit to 11 points behind senior David Ross, who had two touchdowns in the game. A late turnover, however, sealed the win for Ralston Valley as they knocked off Pomona, 38-26.

The victory also marked Ralston Valley's first win against Pomona since 2014, and helped them finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The Panthers -- who had one of the most difficult schedules in the state, according to RPI -- finished 6-4.

Watch the video posted above for extended highlights from the No. 8 Ralston Valley vs. No. 6 Pomona football game, and tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally at 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. for more.

© 2018 KUSA-TV