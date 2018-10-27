CASTLE ROCK — After a tough battle against Valor Christian last week, the No. 9 ranked ThunderRidge Grizzlies bounced back to finish the regular season on a high note, defeating Continental League foe Castle View, 24-14.

Castle View running back Jordan Jackson finished the game with two touchdowns, including the game-tying score in the first quarter, but the Grizzlies were able to take a 10-7 lead at the half.

In the second half, ThunderRidge quarterback Ryan Gilmore was the star, scoring a 46-yard rushing touchdown, while also finding teammate Scott Ruckel for a passing TD for the eventual 24-14 win. The victory marked the Grizzlies' third straight as the post-season approaches.

ThunderRidge finished the regular season 8-2, while Castle View dropped to 7-3. Still, based on the RPI, both teams appear to be 5A playoff bound.

Prior to the game, the Castle View cheer and poms teams went head to head in the famous 9Preps Game Before The Game challenge. Watch the video below for their fun moments!

