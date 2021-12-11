Northfield silences Mullen to claim 4A boys soccer championship

The Nighthawks capped off a perfect season with the Class 4A state title on Friday night at Weidner Field.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You can't do much better than perfect.

The Northfield boys soccer team put the finishing touch on their undefeated season on Friday night, shutting out powerhouse Mullen 1-0 at Weidner Field in the Class 4A state championship game.

"We knew. We came out pound-for pound," said senior forward Moises Inda, who scored the game's only goal. "I just felt goosebumps all over my body. It was the most amazing feeling ever."

Inda found the back of the net in the 17th minutes of the game on a free kick.

The state title caps off Northfield's undefeated run, finishing a perfect 20-0 on the season. The Nighthawks outscored their opponents 89-10 this fall.

Mullen finishes with a 17-2-1 overall record. The Mustangs' only defeat before the title game was to 5A Grandview (1-0).

