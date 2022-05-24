Northfield captures first 4A girls soccer championship

The Nighthawks outlasted Windsor in penalty kicks late Tuesday night in the Class 4A state title game.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — It's only fitting that the two best Class 4A girls soccer teams went the full distance.

Northfield and Windsor endured a scoreless battle that lasted through regulation and then two overtime periods before penalty kicks were needed to decide a winner.

Ultimately, it was the Nighthawks who outlasted the Wizards to capture their first state championship in program history.

"Honestly, it was really stressful but the experience was really amazing," said freshman goalkeeper Chloe Rhodes. "I'm glad I got to be here. (penalty kicks) are really nerve-wracking but I like the pressure."

Northfield completes an undefeated season (19-0-1 overall) with a scoreless tie to Fossil Ridge of 5A the only thing preventing a prefect season.

Windsor finishes runner-up with a 17-3 overall record.

