Northfield girls lacrosse cruises past Denver North

The Nighthawks defeated the Vikings 18-5 on Wednesday afternoon at All City Stadium.

DENVER — The Northfield girls lacrosse team is stringing together a nice win streak.

The Nighthawks, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A in this week's CHSAA rankings, haven't dropped a game since their season opener on the road at Cheyenne Mountain.

Northfield's win streak extended to four consecutive games on Wednesday afternoon after the Nighthawks handled Denver North 18-5 at All City Stadium. The win improves Northfield's record to 4-1 overall on the early season.

The Nighthawks have the state's leading scorer in sophomore Reilly Cormier, who scored three goals before halftime on Wednesday. Northfield will get a break before kicking off 4A North League play against Dawson School on April 5.

Denver North falls to 2-2 this season. The Vikings will next play on the road at Summit on April 6.

