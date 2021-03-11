No. 1 Northfield boys soccer marches on in 4A playoffs with dominant win over Holy Family

The Nighthawks defeated No. 17 Holy Family 4-1 on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals.

DENVER — Can anyone stop Northfield?

The No. 1 Nighthawks boys soccer team continued its march through the rest of 4A on Wednesday night, defeating No. 17 Holy Family 4-1 in the Sweet 16.

The win, which advanced Northfield to the quarterfinals on Saturday against Golden, improved the team's record to 17-0 on the season.

The Nighthawks led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Miles Smith on a penalty kick and Zach Liptzin on a rip from outside the box. Moises Inda added a second half goal on a breakaway and Ben Kiley banged in a one-timer for some late insurance.

Holy Family, which got its only goal of the night on a second half penalty kick, finished a successful season at 10-6-1.

Northfield, meanwhile, is three wins away from a 20-0 campaign and a state title.

