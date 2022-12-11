Northfield repeats as 4A boys soccer champions

The Nighthawks shut out Battle Mountain 3-0 in the Class 4A state title game on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 4A boys soccer crown is staying put.

Northfield, the defending state champions from a year ago, ran it back on Saturday in the Class 4A title game at Weidner Field. The Nighthawks shut out Battle Mountain 3-0 to successfully defend their crown.

"This feels just as rewarding as last year, and to go back-to-back is so special," senior midfielder Jack Freimann said. "My last high school game to end on a win, that's extraordinary."

Friemann got Northfield's scoring started early with a goal in the 5th minute. Ren Garfield scored in the 24th minute and Quinn Tettero added a third in the final minute.

Northfield's championship season ends with a 17-1-1 overall record. Battle Mountain went 13-5-2 as runner-up.

