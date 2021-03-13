Pagosa Springs wins 3A wrestling state championship

The Pirates captured their first state title in program history on Friday night.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pagosa Springs wrestling team finally has a championship banner to hang.

The Pirates captured their first team title in program history on Friday night, winning the Class 3A wrestling championship at the Southwest Motors Events Center.

Pagosa Springs was dominant in the team standings, racking up 110.5 total points -- 26 ahead of runner-up Eaton. Cameron Lucero also added an individual state title for the Pirate by winning the 160-pound weight class.

Weld Central and Bennett both led with two individual champions. Roberto Estrada (113) and Braden Baumgartner (195) were victorious for the Rebels, while Mac Copeland (170) and Cody DuBois (182) won their championship matches for the Tigers.

Dale O'Blia of Mullen took home the 106 title with a win over Anthony Isek of Colorado Springs Christian.

"You just work so hard your whole life, and when you finally reach your goal it feels really good," O'Blia said.

Davion Chavez of Alamosa won at 120, D'Mitri Garza-Alarcon of Fort Lupton claimed 126, Zach Marrero of Strasburg took 132 and Brady Hanklin of Woodland Park took home the 138 title.

Valley's Isaiah Rios won his third state title with a victory at 152.

"It's just an amazing feeling. I can't even begin to describe it," Rios said.

Zane Rankin of Lamar won at 145, James Hustloes of James Irwin Charter Academy was the heavyweight winner at 285.

Platte Valley's Jeremiah Garcia won the 220 title -- to go along with his sister Navea's championship from Thursday night's girls finals.

