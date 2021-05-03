Palmer Ridge captures 4A girls volleyball state championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A girls volleyball state championship trophy is finally coming back to Palmer Ridge High School.
The Bears captured their first title in program history Thursday night, defeating Mead 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20) in the Class 4A state championship match at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Neither Palmer Ridge or Mead had won a state title before.
Palmer Ridge entered the 4A state playoff bracket as the No. 6 seed, then defeated No. 3 Palisade and No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain to advance to the title match with No. 5 Mead.
The Bears posted a 13-5 overall record this season, while the Mavericks went 13-4.
