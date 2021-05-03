Palmer Ridge captures 4A girls volleyball state championship

The Bears defeated Mead in the Class 4A state title match for their first championship in program history.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A girls volleyball state championship trophy is finally coming back to Palmer Ridge High School.

The Bears captured their first title in program history Thursday night, defeating Mead 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20) in the Class 4A state championship match at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Neither Palmer Ridge or Mead had won a state title before.

Palmer Ridge entered the 4A state playoff bracket as the No. 6 seed, then defeated No. 3 Palisade and No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain to advance to the title match with No. 5 Mead.

The Bears posted a 13-5 overall record this season, while the Mavericks went 13-4.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.