Cherry Creek's Parker Wolfe named National XC Athlete of Year

Cherry Creek High School senior runner Parker Wolfe has been awarded the 2020-21 Boys Cross Country Gatorade National Player of the Year honor.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Parker Wolfe has won one of, if not the, most prestigious awards a high school cross country runner can earn.

The Cherry Creek distance star has been named the 2020-21 National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year by Gatorade.

It's yet another accolade for the senior, who also owns the Colorado state meet course record.

He broke Valor Christian's Cole Sprout's time by clocking 15 minutes, 10.4 seconds in the 5K race in Colorado Springs in October. He also won at the RunningLane National Championships in Alabama in 14:26.94.

> Video above: 2020 cross country state championship highlights.

The 5-foot-7, 125-pound standout has committed to compete at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill beginning in the fall.

"Parker Wolfe's season was about quality over quantity," said Erik Boal, an editor with Dyestat, in a statement.

"When he was at his best, there was no one better—a reality underscored by his course-record performances at both the Heritage Classic and the Colorado State 5A final, in addition to another exceptional effort at the RunningLane National Championships. Wolfe went from being the final guy to earn All-American status at Foot Locker nationals in 2019 to one of the country’s most dominant competitors a year later, joining an impressive legacy of outstanding Colorado distance runners."

