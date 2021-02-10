Pomona soccer gets lifted off the mat by the wrestling team

Eight members from the dynasty program tapped in to play when the team was in need.

ARVADA, Colo. — When the Pomona soccer team needed help, a group of champions stepped in.

"I never really liked soccer," Jakob Romero, a junior on the team, told 9NEWS.

The Pomona team had just six players at one point showing up to practice at the beginning of the season. Worried about the small numbers and having to forfeit games, the team put up a flyer around the school inviting students to join the team.

Soon after, eight members from the dynasty wrestling program (which has won the state championship five of the last six years) joined the team.

"It changed around the whole program I think," Austin Frederick, a senior on the team who's been in the soccer program for years, said.

"It just kind of eats at you to know they go to our school and didn't have enough players. I don't know how that would be if it were for wrestling," Daniel Cardenas, a three-time individual state wrestling champion and now a member of the Pomona soccer team said.

The team's record is not where they had hoped, but this is the most feared team in Colorado.

